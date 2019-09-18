© Galina Ershova



Video shows how RAV4 is hit twice, sparking huge flashes, paralysing the vehicle.Driver Galina Ershova, 41, a circus artiste, recorded the alarming lightning strikes on her dash cam.The bright streaks are seen hitting the car in front driven by Anna Nakaznykh, in her 40s, a Siberian railways employee.'I was blinded for a split second, I grabbed the steering wheel with a death grip,' said Galina as she watched the strikes.''It happened so quickly.'Galina saw how despite the flashes, during the incident in Novosibirsk.'The car didn't catch fire and just made an emergency stop,' she said.'We thought that people were just scared and that was all.'Perhaps from shock,'I read the comments and I can say one thing, there were a lot of eyewitnesses, but no-one stopped.'They all just went on. We called a rescue truck to take away the car.'It is now being repaired.'