Monsoon 2019
As many as 1,422 people were killed in India over the past couple of months in rain and flood-related incidents in several states of the country, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

The national daily, the Hindustan Times reported, "between June 1 and September 14, at least 1,422 people were killed because of rains, the highest since data started being compiled by the union home ministry nine years ago. Last year, the figure stood at 1,379 - of which Kerala alone accounted for 498 deaths."



The report further stated that the "Ministry data also showed that monsoon-related deaths were more widespread across India than any previous year with the highest toll of 317 in Maharashtra, followed by 203 in West Bengal and 200 in Madhya Pradesh."