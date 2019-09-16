The Bath County Sheriff's Office 911 center received a 911 call Saturday night about a child being struck by lightning.According to the Bath County Sheriff's Office, the dispatch center was notified by a Hot Springs Rescue Member that there was a 12 year old boy without a pulse and not breathing.Hot Springs Rescue Squad requested Air Medical but, due to weather conditions, none was available and the patient was transported to Bath Community Hospital.The boy was revived by ER staff and transported to Roanoke Carilion Hospital by ambulance but died from sustained injuries at 11:23 am on September 15.According to the Bath County Sheriff's Office, the victim was visiting family in the Hot Springs area of Bath County. To protect the privacy of the mourning family, no other details will be released.