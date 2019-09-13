snow tent
The chill has set in on the high peaks of the Matroosberg, with up to 20cm of snow having fallen near Ceres!

SnowReportSA predicted that snowfalls would occur in the Western Cape from Thursday.

Although the snowfalls were confined to the higher peaks, some intrepid snow-followers still managed to find some significant snow-covered areas.

According to SnowReportSA, there won't be any further snowfalls over the weekend, but the current snowfall could last up to two days on the ground if the temperatures remain low.