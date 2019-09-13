A lightning bolt has killed 23 cows after it hit one and then traveled along a metal fence the others were standing next to.Disturbing footage shows the animals, which have scorch marks on their stomachs, lying in a row on a farm in Texas after a thunderstorm.Bobby Woody III said he made the grim discovery on his farm outside Annona in Red River County a few days after the storm had passed.The video shows the bloated cows' carcasses covered in flies, some with their legs sticking up into the air.The camera then pans to show a row of bodies lined up by a fence.A total of 15 cows and eight calves were found dead.