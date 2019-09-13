Disturbing footage shows the aftermath of a lightning storm on a farm in Texas

A lightning bolt has killed 23 cows after it hit one and then traveled along a metal fence the others were standing next to.

Disturbing footage shows the animals, which have scorch marks on their stomachs, lying in a row on a farm in Texas after a thunderstorm.

Rancher Bobby Woody III said it was one of the 'wildest and craziest' things he had ever witnessed.

'When the lightning hit, it had such strong voltage, it basically jolted one cow in the middle of the field,' Woody wrote on Facebook.



Bobby Woody III said he made the grim discovery on his farm outside Annona in Red River County a few days after the storm had passed.

The video shows the bloated cows' carcasses covered in flies, some with their legs sticking up into the air.

The camera then pans to show a row of bodies lined up by a fence.

A total of 15 cows and eight calves were found dead.

The animals can be seen with scorch marks on their stomachs, and are thought to have died when lighting struck the metal meshing on the fence

