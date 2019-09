© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



Two former officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency were arrested on charges of bribery and fraud following a federal corruption investigation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.The former president ofto repair Puerto Rico's destroyed power grid, was also arrested by the FBI, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.A Justice Department statement saidand Ellison are alleged to have "developed a personal relationship wherein Ellison provided Tribble with things of value with the intent to influence Tribble's performance of official acts. Ellison provided Tribble with personal helicopter use, hotel accommodations, airfare, personal security services, and the use of a credit card."assigned to San Juan from October 2017 to March 2018 before being hired by Cobra.If found guilty, the defendants face sentences up to 5 years in prison foraccording to the Justice Department.Rosa Emilia Rodríguez-Vélez, the U.S. attorney for Puerto Rico, said the defendants "decided to take advantage of the precarious conditions of our electric power grid and engaged in a bribery and honest services wire fraud scheme in order to enrich themselves illegally."after Hurricane Maria hit, which included putting up new utility poles and transmission lines all around the island.It took about 11 months for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to restore service to the 1.5 million customers who lost power — an effort that was mired in controversy in late 2017 due to a $300 million contract with Montana-based Whitefish Energy, which then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was forced to cancel.