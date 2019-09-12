Lightning has struck dead four people at Kyashamiro Trading Centre, Rutenga Sub County in Kanungu District, leaving two others with severe injuries.Mr Moses Atuheire, an eyewitness, said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 05.00pm during a heavy downpour that lasted for about three hours.Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as; Hebert Kanyonyi,38, Byamukama Binyonyi,40, Avitus Niwamanya,20, and Fred Akandwanaho, 13."Preliminary reports indicate that the lightning struck these people shortly after they had finished removing sorghum from the compound where they had spread it for sun-drying. They are all not from the same family," he said.Mr Mate said the deceased's bodies were taken to Rutenga Health Centre III for post mortem, while the injured only identified as Ms Rugona and Mr Acleo, were rushed to Bwindi Community Hospital for medical attention.