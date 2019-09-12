In some places, the water is ten meters high

Champassak province bears the brunt

At least 14 people have died and at least one is missing as floods ravage Laos' six southern provinces, stretching government relief capacity, authorities and residents said Wednesday.Tropical storm Podul and tropical depression Kajiki slammed into the area one after the other last week, dumping and estimated 40 centimeters of rain in parts of southern Laos.and at least 37 houses have been damaged as well.Laos' central and provincial governments have made efforts to help flood victims move to higher ground, while using boats and helicopters to deliver food and drinking water, but some local authorities and affected villagers confirmed in interviews with RFA's Lao Service that aid still isn't reaching many locations inaccessible by road traffic.A relocated resident of the district described losing a home to the flood waters."It's all flooded. We have no place to live. Our house is under five meters of water. For now, we must live with a relative on higher ground," the resident told RFA.. At least 9 villagers cannot be reached at all," a local official told RFA.An official in nearby Songkhone district said the flooding has heavily affected his district."But in other villages the authorities have distributed dry food, drinking water and other necessities," added the official.A resident of Sekong province's Sedone district told RFA that the waters were beginning to recede there."But the damage is so great. Our rice fields and homes in many villages are all destroyed. [There is no] power and roads have been cut off," the Sedone resident said.A provincial official confirmed that aid is not reaching some of the villages in the province."We can't reach nine villages that are seriously flooded; we use helicopter to deliver food only to 38 villages," said the official.Champassak, Laos' most southwestern province, has been the worst hit, with one-third of the affected people living there.An official of Pakse, the province's most populous city, described the situation to RFA on September 5.We are now evacuating people but we won't have time to get them all because the water is coming so fast," the official said."We're meeting with officials from the central government about how to distribute aid to the affected areas," said a provincial official.Meanwhile an official in Attapeu province said authorities were able to send aid to only 36 of the province's 91 affected villages.In total, not even half of the flood victims are receiving aid because authorities lack rescue vehicles like boats and helicopters as roads remain inaccessible.Flood victims also being hit by rising food prices, which trace back to floods that occurred last year. The current situation is driving up prices even more.Salavan's trade department confirmed that the price of dry noodles, rice, chicken and eggs have increased.A Champassak retailer said, "Because we are so short on supply, we are selling products for a little bit more"Authorities have ordered stores not to raise prices over the last couple of days.