© Rania Khalek's Facebook page



This isn't something new to us. We are used to it.

Journalists Rania Khalek and Max Blumenthal caused a Twitter meltdown among some advocates of regime change in Syria by simply going to parts of the country controlled by Damascus and reporting on life there.Khalek said she and Blumenthal expected being subject to what appears to be a coordinated attack from people rooting for the downfall of the Syrian government.Blumenthal is an author and political analyst working for the Grayzone Project while Rania Khalek is involved in Soapbox , an outlet producing political commentary. Both have a long record of criticizing Washington's policies, including the campaign to topple the government in Damascus through arming and training whoever was willing to fight the war.Their detractors include people working for some of the leading Western media outlets, and they had quite a lot of poison to spit.CNN's Clarissa Ward, for example, suggested that Blumenthal and Khalek must have been on drugs to do what they were doing, calling their work "a disgrace." It's safe to assume she didn't think it was a disgrace for her to work in Syria under an arrangement with notorious jihadist media personality Bilal Abdul Kareem to produce a Peabody Award-winning documentary . Or is it that she didn't like that Grayzone noticed this little embarrassing detail?