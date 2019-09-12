Togwotee Pass between Dubois and Jackson is a winter wonderland after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
It's still officially summer according to the Farmer's Almanac , but you wouldn't know it looking at pictures from some of Wyoming's higher elevations.

The National Weather Service in Riverton posted a still from a WYDOT webcam showing a good amount of snow at Togwotee Pass between Dubois and Jackson on Wednesday afternoon.

In Jackson Hole, the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort gleefully posted video and photos on social media of the first snow of the season, which started on Wednesday morning.

The Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s ski shop is seen as snow falls on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, much of Wyoming received an injection of moisture as a cold front moved through the area.

Parts of western Wyoming, including Jackson, Pinedale and Kemmerer, are under a freeze watch.

Residents in Natrona County should expect breezy to windy conditions and cooler temperatures this week.