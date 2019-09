© WDOT



It's still officially summer according to the Farmer's Almanac , but you wouldn't know it looking at pictures from some of Wyoming's higher elevations.In Jackson Hole, the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort gleefully posted video and photos on social media of the first snow of the season, which started on Wednesday morning.According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, much of Wyoming received an injection of moisture as a cold front moved through the area.Residents in Natrona County should expect breezy to windy conditions and cooler temperatures this week.