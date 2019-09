© Spencer Robinson



The dropping temperatures

As remnants of Dorian moved east and merged with a trough, some light snow fell on parts of New Brunswick and LabradorAfter Dorian made landfall as a hurricane-strength post-tropical storm in Nova Scotia Saturday and tracked east, it left behind more than a trail of damage and power outages What led to the dusting of the white stuff (no accumulations) was a trough merging with Dorian. As it transitioned into a post-tropical storm, the wind field expanded and the storm lost its tropical characteristics, Weather Network meteorologist Matt Grinter explained.For Newfoundland, Dorian was mostly a wind-oriented event, with the heaviest rains remaining west of its track. The strongest wind gusts were reported over southwestern and western parts of the island. Wreckhouse reported a gust as high as 157 km/h while a gust of 143 km/h was recorded in Green Island-Fortune Bay."There were many reports of uprooted trees, general wind damage and power outages," Environment Canada said in its weather summary.