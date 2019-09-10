The children were killed on spot due to the incidentsAt least two children were killed in separate incidents of landslides triggered by heavy rains in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazaar.The incidents occurred in Urumarchhara and Fakiramora areas under Pallanpara village in Teknaf municipality on Tuesday morning.The deceased are - Mehedi Hasan, 10, and Alifa, 5, of Pallanpara village in the upazila.Confirming the matter to Dhaka Tribune, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Rabiul Hasan said the landslides occurred 8:30am due to incessant downpour in the area since early morning.Quoting locals, the UNO further said the families of the children lived near the foot of the hills. Therefore, a huge block of mud fell over their houses, leaving Mehedi and Alifa dead on spot.Locals rushed in to rescue the injured. Moreover, necessary actions will be taken, he added.