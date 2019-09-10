© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

On September 7, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the New York State Police and Pleasant Valley Fire Department EMS were dispatched to Barkit Kennel Road in the town of Pleasant Valley by Dutchess County 911 for a report of a woman with life threatening injuries.The woman was identified as Arlene Renna, age 67, who was found unconscious on the living room floor of her residence by her husband after he arrived home. Ms. Renna unfortunately died at scene from her injuries.The subsequent investigation by police determined the wounds, and circumstances were consistent with a dog attack. Two Coonhounds are kept in the home as pets, both dogs were secured by Dutchess County SCPA. No one else was home at the time of the attack. The investigation conducted by the New York State Place did not reveal any indications of foul play. The fate of the dogs will be determined by a court judge.Dutchess County Medical Examiner, and the Dutchess County District Attorney Office also responded to assist with the investigation.