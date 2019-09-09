© (L) Reuters / Shannon Stapleton; (R) YouTube / The Siberian Times

A stylish ancient accessory, which looks like and fits into a hand as an iPhone or any other modern smartphone, was discovered by the archeologists, working at a unique site known as 'the Russian Atlantis.'Found in a woman's grave, the artifact has the size of 18 cm by 9 cm and is crafted from dark-grey gemstone, with colorful semiprecious stones and Chinese wuzhu coins as decorations.The coins found in the grave helped date the buckle as researchers knew they were first minted 2,137 years ago.The ancient 'iPhone' is one of the many exciting finds made by the archeologists at the Ala-Tey necropolis in Russia's Republic of Tuva, which borders Mongolia.