Rescuers search for missing people at a landslide site at Ma'an Village of Xiaohe Town in Qiaojia County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2019.
A landslide that occurred in southwest China's Yunnan Province Thursday morning has left nine people missing, local authorities said.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rain, took place at 4:40 a.m. in Qiaojia County under the city of Zhaotong, the county's information office said.

The county has launched an emergency response and sent rescuers to the site.


Source: Xinhua