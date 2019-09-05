"Three new eruptions of the volcano have been registered, characterized by the disposal of solid and fine ash," Hernando Tavera, director of the Institute, told the agency.
📹 Video de la explosión registrada esta mañana a las 05:51 hora local en el volcán Ubinas que generó una columna eruptiva de aprox 2500 m sobre la cima del volcán. Puedes ver las imágenes en tiempo real desde este enlace: https://t.co/jopk5wRnZX@COENPeru @MinamPeru @indeciperu pic.twitter.com/yP34eXYhQt— Instituto Geofísico del Perú (@igp_peru) September 4, 2019
The volcano is 5672 meters high and is part of the Central Volcanic Zone of the Andes, located in the southern Moquegua region, 1250 km south of Lima. His last eruption was in 2017.