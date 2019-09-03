Water spout (tornado over water) just now heading south to north about to hit the Fire Island Pines beach. pic.twitter.com/FuzVDipVKz — Scott Davis (@spence1121) September 2, 2019



A man on Long Island captured video of a water spot headed in the direction of Fire Island on Monday afternoon.Scott Davis took the video from a house on the beach looking southeast in Fire Island Pines at around 4 p.m.He said it appeared that it was going to hit land.Tornado warnings were posted in Suffolk County Monday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 60-miles per hour were reported in eastern Long Island.A series of thunderstorms crossed the New York City region on Monday.