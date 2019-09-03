Water spout spotted off Long Island

A man on Long Island captured video of a water spot headed in the direction of Fire Island on Monday afternoon.

Scott Davis took the video from a house on the beach looking southeast in Fire Island Pines at around 4 p.m.

He said it appeared that it was going to hit land.




Tornado warnings were posted in Suffolk County Monday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 60-miles per hour were reported in eastern Long Island.

A series of thunderstorms crossed the New York City region on Monday.