© USGS



A Magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck in the vicinity of Fiji this morning, but a tsunami was not generated, emergency officials say.The quake occurred 213 miles southeast of Levuka, Fiji at 5:54 a.m. HST, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message at 6:30 a.m., saying that the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat to the Island and State of Hawaiʻi.A Civil Defense radio message was also distributed.