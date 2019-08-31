Saturday's strike killed over 40 militants and field commanders, with Tahrir al-Sham (Nusra Front) commander Abu Mohammad al-Julani also reportedly present at the meeting

The Pentagon has confirmed that the US-led coalition has carried out strikes against the leaders of an al-Qaeda-linked militant group north of the city of Idlib, Idlib province, Syria, AFP has reported, citing a statement by the US Central Command.Earlier, local media reported that the coalition had launched a missile attack against the headquarters of Hurras ad-Din, an insurgent group affiliated with al-Qaeda which has waged a war with Syrian government forces during the Syrian conflict.US attacks on non-Daesh (ISIS) targets in Syria are relatively rare, and the coalition previously reported attacking al-Qaeda linked militants at a meeting of commanders west of Aleppo in late June.Unconfirmed footage and photos purporting to show the damage caused by Saturday's strike has appeared online.According to local media,; his fate remains unknown.The strike is thought to have completely destroyed the two story building in which the meeting took place. It's unclear whether the coalition used aircraft or cruise missiles to carry out the strike.Earlier Saturday, the Russian military's centre for reconciliation announced that a truce would enter force in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, with the centre calling on the leaders of armed groups operating in the province to stop their provocations and to join the peace process instead.