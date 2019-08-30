frost
Last night in the northeast of the Central District, the temperature dropped below freezing.

30 Aug 2019 - In Sharya, in the north of the Kostroma region, the air cooled to -3 degrees, and in the grassland the temperature dropped to -7 degrees. Records will be announced later.

The temperature reached record values ​​in the Black Earth region according to Weather and Climate. In Tambov it dropped to +1.6 degrees, a new daily record. The previous record of +2.8 degrees was set in 1980.

Thanks to Victor for this link.