للأسف أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات أصابت مدينة #سيلبابي في وسط #موريتانيا.

كان الله في عون كل الأهالي. pic.twitter.com/ILwz57KVcz — عمارو ولد ذو النورين (@WXrCHZLRs14nvTc) August 27, 2019



ولاية گيدي ماغه بأقصي الجنوب الموريتاني منكوبه بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة التي خلفت خسائر مادية معتبرة وبشرية تتمثل في وفاة ثلاثة أشخاص وواحد مفقود ويحتمل المزيد... pic.twitter.com/j0ORuyb5Mz — lebatt (@olebatt) August 27, 2019



At least 5 people have died in recent flooding in southern Mauritania according to media reports.Mauritania news agency AMI said that dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the Guidimaka RegionFatalities were reported in Sélibaby City, capital of the region with a population of around 26,000. Roads, bridges and other infrastructure were also damaged.