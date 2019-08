Italy's Stromboli volcano spewed an ash cloud and sent a river of lava into the sea off the north coast of SicilyItaly's Stromboli volcano has exploded in front of holidaymakers, spewing an ash cloud high into the air and sending a river of lava into the sea.Londoner Nicole Bremner, who witnessed Wednesday's eruption, tweeted: "We were just at #Stromboli volcano watching the small eruptions. We left and then this giant eruption happened!"The volcano is on a small island in the Tyrrhenian Sea off the north coast of Sicily in a region that is popular amongst British holidaymakers.Stromboli "major explosion" happened just after 12pm local time, Volcano Discovery reported."Activity had been very high during the past weeks and the summit area was already closed, which hopefully prevented any injuries or worse."From webcam images, nothing very unusual could be detected in the minutes before, just a relatively strong (but not unusual) eruption from a vent in the northeastern crater at 11:55 local time."Some witnesses estimated that Wednesday's eruption was stronger than the one on July 3, Ansa reported.In that explosion, a male hiker was killed by a falling rock, several people were injured and terrified holidaymakers ran for their lives or jumped into the sea.