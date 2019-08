© NASA Earth Observatory images by Joshua Stevens

A gigantic floating rock formation, believed to emanate from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, is heading directly for Australia, and some believe it may prove to be a lifeline for the Great Barrier Reef."We sailed through a pumice field for 6-8 hours, much of the time there was no visible water," sailor Shannon Lenz wrote on YouTube."The rubble slick went as far as we could see in the moonlight and with our spotlight," the crew wrote on Facebook.Many in the scientific and conservation community speculate that it could greatly benefit the imperilled Great Barrier Reef."This is a potential mechanism for restocking the Great Barrier Reef," geologist Scott Bryan from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) said The giant floating rock formation may pass through coral reef areas in the eastern Coral Sea, coinciding with the main coral spawning later in the year, which could transform the pumice into a traveling ecosystem replete with algae, barnacles, corals and quite possibly far more lifeforms.