The recent strong explosive activity at Kamchatka (Shiveluch) volcano, Russia climaxed over the weekend as a VEI 5/6 monster of an eruption rocked the mountain, and there's likely more to come.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Anchorage reported on a volcanic ash plume rising to a staggering 70,000 ft (21300 m) and moving at 10 kts in NNE direction — particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 feet (10km), and into the stratosphere, have a direct cooling effect on the planet.

This eruption at Shiveluch produced a "huge stratospheric injection" says Diamond, of the Oppenheimer Ranch Project. "We're talking Plinian, Ultra-Plinian — one of the largest eruptions of the last decade."


"This baby is not over."

Shiveluch is an unstable stratovolcano with a recent eruptive history littered with VEI 4s and 5s. But even still, this year's activity, culminating with this weekend's big boom, represents a tremendous uptick.

Stay tuned for updates.

UPTICK

Seismic and Volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in our sun.

The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is likely attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.

