UPTICK

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Anchorage reported on a volcanic ash plume rising to a staggering 70,000 ft (21300 m) and moving at 10 kts in NNE direction — particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 feet (10km), and into the stratosphere, have a direct cooling effect on the planet.This eruption at Shiveluch produced a "huge stratospheric injection" says Diamond, of the Oppenheimer Ranch Project. "We're talking Plinian, Ultra-Plinian — one of the largest eruptions of the last decade.""This baby is not over."Shiveluch is an unstable stratovolcano with a recent eruptive history littered with VEI 4s and 5s. But even still, this year's activity, culminating with this weekend's big boom, represents a tremendous uptick.Stay tuned for updates.Seismic and Volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in our sun.The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is likely attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.Check out these links for more info