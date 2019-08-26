pigs
© AFP/Helene Valenzuela
So it begins, if you want to buy pork in China you will need to present your ID card to get the ration / government price on a per household basis per week. Also USDA now decreased serving size for adults of fish from 8 ounces to 4 ounces and in the UK banning of meat and milk in universities. The narrative continues, get ready for less food.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience.

Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.


Sources