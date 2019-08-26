turkey snow
Look at the video. This is NOT hail.

24 Aug 2019 - Video was taken this morning (Saturday) in the Eastern Black Sea Youth Camp in the Düzköy district of Trabzon, Turkey.

The August snowfall surprised and amazed residents. Some were shocked.


Thanks to Enviem in Turkey for this video

"I try to follow up relevant developments in my country, Turkey," says Enviem. "I appreciate your efforts for raising awareness on the issue and related issues (political corruption etc.)."