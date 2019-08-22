flood
At least 9 people have died and 35 are missing after torrential rain caused flooding, mudslides and debris flows in Sichuan province, southwestern China on 20 August, 2019.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Li and Wenchuan counties in Sichuan's in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, including thousands of tourists.

Roads have been blocked and bridges damaged, making access to affected areas extremely difficult. Provincial disaster authorities were using helicopters to access areas and deliver relief supplies. Around 900 homes have also been damaged. Water and power supply has been disrupted for thousands of households.



Local media, quoting China Meteorological Administration (CMA), said Wenchuan has had about 25 days of rainfall since 01 July, greatly increasing saturation of the soil and creating a situation prone to geological disasters like landslides and mudslides.
According to CMA figures, several locations in the province saw more than 90mm of rainfall in 24 hours on 21 August, including Tianquan, Ya'an, Suining and Baoxing. Further rainfall has been forecast for the area.

