Social Media

One firefighter died and another injured during an emergency rescue operation following a mudslide due to heavy #rains in Wenchuan, SW China's #Sichuan Province. Besides, three workers of a local water supplier & one from a local sewage treatment plant still missing: Xinhua pic.twitter.com/hPtFEO59CK — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 20, 2019



4 people were dead with 11 others reported missing after multiple mudslides hit Wenchuan County, SW China's Sichuan Province pic.twitter.com/UCtIxlt0qQ — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 20, 2019



1 firefighter reported dead, 3 people missing after multiple mudslides hit Wenchuan County, SW China's #Sichuan Province on Tue: local authorities pic.twitter.com/HR5guDVPJB — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 20, 2019



At least 9 people have died and 35 are missing after torrential rain caused flooding, mudslides and debris flows in Sichuan province, southwestern China on 20 August, 2019.More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Li and Wenchuan counties in Sichuan's in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, including thousands of tourists.Roads have been blocked and bridges damaged, making access to affected areas extremely difficult. Provincial disaster authorities were using helicopters to access areas and deliver relief supplies. Around 900 homes have also been damaged. Water and power supply has been disrupted for thousands of households.Local media, quoting China Meteorological Administration (CMA), saidincluding Tianquan, Ya'an, Suining and Baoxing. Further rainfall has been forecast for the area.