As Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have fallen off the face of the Earth, it's little remembered in the media how I fought a long war against her father Robert and the part I played in his downfall.It would be scarcely worth recalling at this distance if I did not shed light, or rather a cloud of suspicion, over Maxwell's favourite child Ghislaine, now at the centre of a dark and fascinating story as bizarre as any which enveloped her late father.I first met Robert Maxwell when he was an enormously powerful and fiercely intimidating media mogul in the early 1980s. It was in the green room of the BBC's then flagship program Question Time, hosted by Sir Robin Day - then the doyen of BBC grandees.At the time and for nearly a decade, I was closely associated with the then-British satirical magazine Private Eye, writing regularly and providing stories and leads for others, regularly attending the legendary Private Eye lunches at the Soho waterie The Coach and Horses, presided over by the founder and editor of the magazine, Richard Ingrams.About a year after Maxwell striking his first blow, I submitted a story to Private Eye which, embellished by others, was published and upon which he sued and fought an epic court battle with us. He won.Although the editor Richard Ingrams spent a night in the cells for refusing to name me as the source, it was soon obvious to Maxwell that it was me and we began a war of attrition which lasted until his death.But I - as a member of the British Parliament - enjoyed the ancient right of legal privilege on anything I said in the Parliament or published on the Order Paper. Moreover, so could anyone else reporting fairly anything I said or wrote there. And so I did.My allegations exploded like a nuclear bomb in the life of Robert Maxwell.He ordered his journalistic minions (whose pensions he had stolen) to "Piss all over Galloway" and micturate they promptly did.On the front page of all SIX of his national newspapers, they called me "a jackal" of "scavenging in the dung-heap" a "friend of Arab terrorists" ("Ah, Mr Galway (sic) the PLO man") and above all of having lied and lied about their proprietor.The fateful yacht was called the Lady Ghislaine because his daughter was his favourite child (other daughters were available) and she was his favourite child for a reason.