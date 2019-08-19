© Daily Mail



One can only wonder how Andrew missed the procession of women or the signs of Epstein's sexual deviance.

Standing by the towering 15ft-high solid oak front door, Prince Andrew gives a nod and a cheery wave to the pretty brunette as she leaves the £63 million Manhattan mansion.He appears entirely at ease but then, for a split second, glances around the door as if to check that no one had witnessed the brief encounter.As well he might.For these exclusive pictures come from a never-before-seen video of the Duke of York staying at the New York home of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. And some of the other images caught on camera make for disturbing viewing.The footage of the Duke of York - then the UK's Special Representative for International Trade - was taken less than an hour after Epstein, who had been convicted of sex with a child in 2008, left the house in the company of a young, shivering blonde woman.The video was shot on December 6, 2010, during a visit by the Prince to Epstein's nine-storey 21,000 square foot mansion dubbed the 'House of Horrors' by many of his young victims.By then Epstein - who took his own life last weekend - was on a child sex offender register,The Duke has vehemently denied claims by Epstein's alleged 'sex slave' Virginia Roberts that she had sex with the Prince on three occasions, the first when she was 17 and once at the US millionaire's now-notorious 40-room mansion at 9 East 71st Street in Manhattan, the setting of these pictures. Her allegations, submitted to a court in 2014, were later thrown out by a judge who ordered them to be struck from the record as 'immaterial and impertinent'.Since Epstein's suicide last weekend as he faced further child sex trafficking charges, Buckingham Palace has repeated its denial of wrongdoing by the Prince.'Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue. It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,' it said.'Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.'The Queen also made a public show of support by allowing Prince Andrew to sit next to her as they were driven to a church service near Balmoral last Sunday.'The Prince looked entirely at ease in Epstein's house,' a source told The Mail on Sunday last night.'There were girls coming and going. One, who came out of the house with Epstein about an hour before Prince Andrew said goodbye to the brunette, was tiny and shivering.'When the Prince came to the door I was stunned. He looked totally at ease. He said a few words to the girl, who was very pretty, and then she walked off down the street in the direction of Central Park.'If I hadn't known it was Prince Andrew, I would have thought he owned the place. He looked so comfortable and relaxed as he stood there at the door.'He didn't appear to have a concern in the world as he smiled and waved goodbye to the girl.'It was only as the girl walked off that he glanced around the door frame, almost as if to check no one was watching.'The video was taken less than 24 hours after the Prince was infamously photographed walking through Central Park with Epstein.He had met the US businessman through Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell and a woman the FBI says is now of 'renewed interest' in its ongoing case into allegations made by scores of women that they were sexually abused by Epstein and his wealthy friends at homes in London, New Mexico, New York and the US Virgin Islands.Ms Maxwell has repeatedly denied that she acted as a 'madam' for Epstein and has described Ms Roberts's claims as 'malicious lies'.Epstein's New York home was as weird and twisted as the man himself. The entry foyer where Prince Andrew stood to wave off the brunetteThe video footage shows the initials 'JE' in raised brass letters on the wall next to the front door.What is not seen is the heating element that Epstein had installed beneath the concrete pavement to melt the New York winter snow.Nearby hung a giant painting of Epstein inside a prison surrounded by barbed wire and gun-toting guards.The disgraced financier reportedly said the artwork was 'to remind me that I could go back to prison any time'.Dozens of photographs of Epstein with his famous friends, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and filmmaker Woody Allen, were on display in his study beside a life-size stuffed tiger and a stuffed grey poodle.Then there was the life-size statue of a naked African warrior. Not to mention the 'leather room'.When the FBI raided the house after Epstein was arrested last month,Others have claimed that Epstein had photographs and videos of his famous friends 'engaged in sex acts' which have now been seized by the FBI - prompting conspiracy theories that Epstein was murdered despite official autopsy results released on Friday stating definitively that the cause of death was suicide.The video obtained by The Mail on Sunday is particularly shocking for the fact that - even two years after his 2008 child sex conviction - Epstein was seemingly flaunting his penchant for young women in plain view and in the middle of one of the busiest cities in the world.The footage begins just before 2.30pm on December 6, 2010, as two security men leave Epstein's mansion and chat to another security man in a waiting Chrysler.Epstein's black Bentley arrives in the street about 20 minutes later, shortly before a delivery man from Le Gourmet delivers a parcel.Shortly after 3.10pm, an unidentified young woman in a red 'beanie' hat leaves the house.About 25 minutes later, an older, professional-looking woman with blonde hair leaves the house.One minute later, at 3.35pm, Epstein, wearing a thick white fur-lined winter coat, leaves his property, followed by a young-looking girl dressed in a flimsy grey top. She appears to be carrying his glasses.In a deeply troubling scene, the blonde-haired woman - who barely reaches Epstein's shoulders - appears cold and shaking as she walks with the millionaire to his Bentley.Epstein clambers into the back seat as the young woman stands on the street, seemingly being given instructions. An older passer-by glances at the incongruous-looking couple.After around two minutes, the girl jogs back to the house when she stands on the front step and presses the doorbell, visibly shaking with cold.It is opened by a professional-looking brunette woman closely resembling Sarah Kellen, Epstein's former assistant whom several alleged victims have dubbed a 'co-conspirator' in Epstein's crimes.Kellen, who is now married to a US race-car driver called Brian Vickers, has never commented publicly about the Epstein case.However, she appeared in court during a defamation suit brought by Ms Roberts against Ms Maxwell and 'pleaded the Fifth' when asked about her role in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.In America, invoking the Fifth Amendment is a legal term which means you do not have to give evidence that might incriminate you.At 4.30pm, the door opens and a pretty brunette emerges. She pauses and turns back to the house where Prince Andrew can be seen at the door.The pair chat for a few seconds before the woman walks away, leaving Andrew to glance up the street before closing the door.In an unpublished manuscript released in the US as part of a huge trove of documents related to a defamation suit brought by Ms Roberts against Ms Maxwell, which was subsequently settled, Ms Roberts talks about meeting Prince Andrew in Epstein's New York home.She gives an account - supported by another alleged victim - of how the Prince sat on a sofa and posed with a Spitting Image puppet of himself.'When Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image I only giggled away,' she wrote in the book, described in court documents as a 'fictionalised' account of her life.Last night, the source of the video said they had decided to go public with the footage to encourage further victims to come forward.'I'm haunted by the shivering young girl who was with Epstein. What became of her?' asked the source. 'Now I'm reading everything that went on inside and know the full horrors of what went on, I'm wondering, was she a victim too?'This weekend, Prince Andrew was relaxing in the sunshine in Spain on a holiday with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.The source said: 'When the video was taken he looked like a man without a care in the world.