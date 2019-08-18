Pyongyang has signaled its unwillingness to continue negotiations with its southern neighbor, blaming the diplomatic deadlock on South Korea's decision to participate in joint military exercises with the United States.In a statement, North Korea said Seoul's military posturing made dialogue impossible.Pyongyang also expressed its displeasure with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who said in a speech on Thursday that he envisioned a united Korean Peninsula by 2045.While criticizing Seoul's military drills, North Korea has been participating in some military flexing of its own. On Friday, Pyongyang reportedly launched two projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast.The launches mark the country's sixth missile test in the last four weeks. North Korea said earlier that the launches "send an adequate warning" to the United States and South Korea, after the two nations resumed joint military drills.US President Donald