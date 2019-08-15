© Xinhua



Analysts warn of a mid-/late September frost threatening late corn crop. Seed shortages loom as 5x the record prevent plant acres need cover crop. A new study out of China warns of cooling cycles with catastrophic consequences. And the USDA's new report signals they will stave off crisis as long as possible -- at the expense of farmers. AN ATTACK ON FARMERS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR FOOD SUPPLY. Christian breaks it all down.Modern agriculture is unable to cope with the perfect cosmic storm of changes -- START GROWING YOUR OWN FOOD TODAY!