The already tense situation at Hong Kong international airport became outright chaotic as Chinese riot police clashed with protesters blocking outgoing flights, with reporters and travelers among the injured.One of the travelers arriving from the Chinese mainland was accused of being an undercover police officer and attacked by protesters. Police tried to clear the way for first responders, dressed in orange gear, to reach the injured man. He was taken to an area hospital.At one point, officers in riot gear used pepper spray and tear gas on some of the demonstrators, clearing them from one part of the terminal."These protesters are not going anywhere, at least not for the foreseeable future," said RT America reporter Sara Montes de Oca, who is in Hong Kong. At the moment of writing this article, she reported that most protesters were just standing in the airport chanting.Occupied by Britain during the Opium Wars in 1842, Hong Kong was ceded back to China in 1997. It is currently administered under the "one country, two systems" doctrine of autonomy.