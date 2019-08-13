© Colorado Parks & Wildlife



Lightning doesn't just kill people in Colorado. This tree in Woodland Park was struck by lighting late Monday night. Unfortunately, this old bear was in the tree. It died instantly. @COParksWildlife officer Tim Kroening estimates the bear weighed around 300 pounds. pic.twitter.com/LLSK5umxIo — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 13, 2019



Lightning isn't only a danger to humans in Colorado. It also poses a threat to wildlife.A bear was killed in a tree after a lightning strike in Teller County Monday night. The bear was sitting in the tree and died instantly, according to Colorado Department of Wildlife officers.The office estimates the bear weighed around 300 pounds.