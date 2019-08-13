Global rating agency Fitch upgraded Russia's investment grade rating on Friday to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', citingRussia's finance ministry welcomed the decision."We believe that the Fitch decision will become a legitimate reason for raising Russia's credit sovereign rating by the rest of the Big Three rating agencies," the ministry said in a statement.Since 2017 Fitch had maintained ratings on Russia's debt at 'BBB-', with a positive outlook, and analysts were doubtful it would raise the rating now in the wake of a sluggish Russian economy and the ongoing global trade war.The upgrade comes at a time when top borrowers in the country have joined calls to let banks use domestic ratings, citing difficulties in forecasting the accessibility of external markets., including S&P Global Ratings and Moody's, which helped Moscow borrow money on the global markets by issuing Eurobonds this year.Earlier this week, S&P Global Ratings said the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign debt will have no immediate impact on Russia's investment grade credit rating.