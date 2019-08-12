Landskrona Sweden explosion Mayor office

Since December 2018, seven explosions not dissimilar to this one have occurred in Landkrona – a town of just 30,000 people, the Helsingborgs Dagblad reported.
A strong explosion has shaken up residents living in the town of Landskrona in southern Sweden, blasting the City Hall's windows and causing serious damage to a statue in front of the building.

Several buildings and structures on the property including the Mayor's office were also hit by the blast wave, which broke many windows and caused damage to structures, Sweden's Expressen reports.

Following a careful examination of the scene, explosion engineers are still uncertain as to what kind of explosives were used.

"There is a lot of intensive work going on right now, particularly that of processing witness testimonies, which were taken the previous night," explained Patric Fors, spokeswoman for the Police Department of the Southern Region.

One eyewitness reported that the blast was so powerful that the floor shook inside of her house. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

At a press conference on Thursday, local police chief Patrik Heimbrand told journalists and residents of the city that the situation in the city "is not dangerous to the public." Whether they believed him is another matter.

Landskrona isn't the only Swedish town or city to see a drastic increase in these kinds of explosions.

In June, Malmö, a city in southern Sweden which has become infamous for its large migrant population and no-go zones, saw three explosions in a 24-hours, with multiple locations targeted including a nightclub and residential area.

Although no one was reported injured, the incident caused a significant amount of property damage.