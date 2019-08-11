Black colour in the images are water; it is a flood-affected area.

Black colour in the images are water; it is a flood-affected area.
The following maps depict the severe flood-hit areas. The black colour is showing the intensity of the flood over the last few days (July 29 to August 10, 2019).

Satellite data shows the extent of the flooding event in Karnataka and Kerala. These maps depict the severe flood-hit areas. The black colour is showing the intensity of the flood over the last few days (July 29 to August 10, 2019).

Kabini River (Karnataka)
Source: Contains Copernicus Sentinel Data [2019]; Processed by Raj Bhagat P using Sentinel Hub

Source: Contains Copernicus Sentinel Data [2019]; Processed by Raj Bhagat P using Sentinel Hub

flood
Periyar (Kerala)
flood

flood
Bharathapuzha (Kerala)
flood
flood
Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh)

flood

flood
Wayanad (Kerala)
flood
flood
Image Interpretation:

Black colour in the images are water; it is a flood-affected area.

Raj Bhagat Palanichamy, an Earth Observation Expert at WRI India, explains, "Most of these areas are low lying areas, paddy fields. Some wetlands area like Kole, Kuttanad is often flooded in monsoons. These are also paddy fields but covered with water right now".

Around 64,013 people have been evacuated to 738 camps in Kerala, and about more than Rs 1,000 crore in damages to public and private properties.

The river Periyar, one of the longest river with the immense discharge potential, is in a spate along with other major rivers like Bharathapuzha, Waynad and Pamba.

The flood situation downstream Kabini river, a tributary of Cauvery, and other river remains grim Karnataka.