New Delhi has said. The rebuke comes amid growing tensions over the disputed Kashmir territory.Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan must "accept reality" and stop taking "unilateral actions." "This has been done without consulting us. We've urged them to reconsider their decision. Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present an alarming picture of bilateral relationship."India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that the move would help stamp out "the separatism, corruption and terrorism" plaguing the disputed territory.