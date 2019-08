A person has been shot as a gunman stormed a mosque in Oslo, Norway.A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened in Saturday afternoon.It is not yet known how seriously the victim was injured at the al-Noor Islamic Centre.The gunman is said to be a white man wearing a helmet and a uniform.Irfan Mushtaq, at the scene, told Budstikka : "One of our members has been shot by a white man wearing a helmet and uniform."Police in Oslo posted on Twitter that there had been a "shooting incident".