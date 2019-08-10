Islamic Centre

The shooting happened at the al-Noor Islamic Centre according to reports in Norway
A person has been shot as a gunman stormed a mosque in Oslo, Norway.

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened in Saturday afternoon.

It is not yet known how seriously the victim was injured at the al-Noor Islamic Centre.

The gunman is said to be a white man wearing a helmet and a uniform.

Irfan Mushtaq, at the scene, told Budstikka : "One of our members has been shot by a white man wearing a helmet and uniform."

Police in Oslo posted on Twitter that there had been a "shooting incident".