© Global Look Press



In a stinging rebuke, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has mockingly suggested that Richard Gere should house migrants in his Hollywood villas after the actor involved himself in the Mediterranean migrant crisis.The Pretty Woman star felt the wrath of the Italian interior minister after visiting the 'Open Arms' ship, which has been stranded in the Mediterranean since it collected over 120 migrants from rafts eight days ago.The 69-year-old urged the Italian government to "stop demonizing people" and compared the situation to the policy approach taken by US President Donald Trump regarding migrants traveling to the US from Central America.When the matter was brought to Salvini's attention by a reporter, he offered an incredulous reply. "I am lost! I hope he gets a tan, that he feels good, but I don't think he misses anything, so, have a good trip," he said.Seemingly intrigued by Gere's unexpected involvement, the Lega Nord leader subsequently issued a statement offering a tongue-in-cheek solution to the 'Open Arms' standoff.Gere has yet to confirm whether he will take up the suggestion.