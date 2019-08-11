Footage captured the powerful waterspout barrelling over the Oosterdok waterway. Multiple eyewitness videos show the waterspout moving at great speed, sending debris flying into the air and bending trees with its fury.
"What the actual f**k. Amsterdam central, Oosterdok just now," one person tweeted.
Spectacular view of a waterspout/ vortex in #Amsterdam, Netherlands this evening 9th of August! Video by 📸 Sam Wokke #severeweather #Tornado #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/IYWRolPgLV— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 9 de agosto de 2019
WOW!!! #Amsterdam, Netherlands this evening 9th August! Waterspout made landfall into the coast too reports suggest! Video via @MarieHemelrijk #severeweather #Tornado #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/x8kLZHOh7L— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 9 de agosto de 2019
There are no reports of injuries, however local media report damage to various places in the city.
According to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the powerful weather event had been caused by thunderstorms over the city.
On Saturday morning (NZ time) the weather forecaster also warned more waterspouts could strike as heavy winds and gusts continue to slam the country.