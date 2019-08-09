© AP/Dmitry Dub



5 killed, 3 injured in blast during rocket engine test, Russia's Rosatom confirms

A blast has rocked a Russian Navy firing range during trials, the Ministry of Defense has said. At least two service members were killed in the explosion.A "liquid-fueled jet engine" went off at the testing cite close to the city of Severodvinsk.As well as the, six more people were injured and were being treated in hospital.then returned to normal, local authorities said; the military reported that no radioactive substances were released. Rescue services were, nonetheless, put on high alert.. That blast left one dead and led to a massive evacuation of nearby villages and towns.in the accident during a test of a liquid-propellant engine inon Thursday."As a result of the accident at the military firing range in Arkhangelsk during liquid reactive propulsion system tests, five employees of the state corporation Rosatom were killed," the company said.