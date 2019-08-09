© Reuters / Toby Melville

Trains ground to a halt and traffic lights were knocked out after a suspected failure of the National Grid left a large area of London and the South East without power, creating transport mayhem during rush hour.UK Power Networks, which controls the power lines for London and the South East, confirmed the outage shortly after 5pm on Friday, stating that the cut was likely caused by a "failure" of the National Grid's network. Similar outages were also reported in the Midlands, South West, and Wales, where power lines are run by Western Power Distribution.Video footage shared on social media showed a throng of passengers walking through a darkened Clapham Junction station, while staff at Vauxhall Station turned commuters away and onto the street.Traffic lights have also been affected, and TFL urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.