© Mon State Government Office



At least 15 people have been killed with 28 people rescued alive in a landslide caused by heavy monsoon rain in Myanmar's Mon state on Friday, according to latest figures released by Myanmar Fire Services Department.Landslide took place as the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Paung township in the state."It is difficult to tell detailed figures of casualties as search and rescue operations are still being carried out," Dr. Aung Naing Oo, deputy speaker of Mon state Parliament, who is now at the scene, told Xinhua.According to the release from Mon State Government Office earlier, the landslide buried ten houses and swept away residents in Paung township.Caused by heavy monsoon rainfall, Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye townships were flooded and some schools were temporarily closed in Paung township, Mon state since early hours of Friday.