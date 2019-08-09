Katrin Kimming filmed the phenomenon from her home in Grå Läge north of Helsingborg.
© Katrin Kimming
A waterspout was spotted in the strait between Denmark and Sweden as rain showered the area on August 8.

Danish media said that waterspouts are common late-summer phenomena and that they have caused damage historically.

This footage was taken by Kenneth Schou Svendsen at Dronningmølle beach near Gilleleje, Denmark.


Credit: Kenneth Schou Svendsen via Storyful