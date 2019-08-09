Several victims died after flash flooding and a mudslide caused buildings to collapse in a mountainous area of Milhan district.
Torrential rains and flash floods have affected several other provinces over the last few days. On 31 July flash floods and landslides displaced around 120 families in Ibb governorate. There were no reports of casualties.
#اليمن | السيول الناتجة عن الأمطار الغزيرة جرفت منزل أحد السكان في #المحويت... الأهالي وجدوا ثلاث جثث على بعد ثلاثة كيلومترات من موقع المنزل"، ولا يزال البحث جارياً عن بقية أفراد العائلة— سُمية #اليمن (@Sumaihsamir) 8 de agosto de 2019
الله يرحمهم.. انا لله وانا إليه راجعون
