#اليمن | السيول الناتجة عن الأمطار الغزيرة جرفت منزل أحد السكان في #المحويت... الأهالي وجدوا ثلاث جثث على بعد ثلاثة كيلومترات من موقع المنزل"، ولا يزال البحث جارياً عن بقية أفراد العائلة

الله يرحمهم.. انا لله وانا إليه راجعون

At least 12 people have died in flash floods after heavy rainfall in the northwestern Al Mahwit governorate of Yemen, according to local media.Several victims died after flash flooding and a mudslide caused buildings to collapse in a mountainous area of Milhan district.On 31 July flash floods and landslides displaced around 120 families in Ibb governorate. There were no reports of casualties.