landslip
At least 12 people have died in flash floods after heavy rainfall in the northwestern Al Mahwit governorate of Yemen, according to local media.

Several victims died after flash flooding and a mudslide caused buildings to collapse in a mountainous area of Milhan district.

Torrential rains and flash floods have affected several other provinces over the last few days. On 31 July flash floods and landslides displaced around 120 families in Ibb governorate. There were no reports of casualties.