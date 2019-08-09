kyrgyz police
Armed troops returned to try and arrest Almazbek Atambayev, after being repelled by his supporters the day before, leaving over 50 injured and a soldier killed. Sticks, stones and live shots were used to defend his mansion.

Special forces managed to gain entry into the compound, with reports of flash grenade and gunshots. A fire is also said to have broken out inside, though it's unclear what exactly was burning. Gunfire was heard as special forces targeted the crowd with rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas.

The Interior Ministry had also stationed armored vehicles, including trucks equipped with water cannons, around the mansion. Later, it was reported that one of these vehicles rammed into the building's gate, allowing assault teams to enter the compound.


Meanwhile, around 500 of Atambayev's supporters managed to breach police cordons, and headed towards his residence.

Atambayev
Atambayev's supporters rush towards his residence
Witnesses claim that this was after Atambayev's supporters had handed over six soldiers they had detained the night before. Around 20 buses filled with troops are reportedly outside the mansion, while the road to Koi-Tash village, where it is located, has been blocked by law enforcement.

Kyrgyz special forces failed to detain the ex-leader on Wednesday, when they stormed his mansion twice. His supporters threw rocks, used sticks, fireworks and eventually live shots to repel the troops.

Atambayev
Riot police surround Atambayev's mansion
Atambayev himself made an emotional appeal to security troops, urging them to avoid spilling blood. "Do not shoot your own people. This is all going to end badly for you," he was heard in the video that appeared on social media.

"We are not terrorists, neither me nor the civil people, who gathered near the house today," the former President said.

Nevertheless, he admitted taking part in the standoff, saying he fired several shots from his pistol but did not target anyone.

Later in the day, the government changed his status in the lingering probe. The sitting President Sooronbay Zheenbekov accused Atambayev of "neglecting law and constitution," and said he is now wanted as a suspect in "a grave crime."

Atambayev was elected president in 2011, to replace interim president Roza Otunbayeva, one of the leaders of the 2005 "Tulip Revolution."

However, as soon as he'd retired in 2017, the new authorities in the Central Asian state launched an investigation, after accusing the 62-year-old of concealing income, of corruption and other violations.

In June, parliament stripped Atambayev of his immunity and his official status as a former president. The politician has denied all accusations, saying that a "campaign of lies and slander" had been launched against him.