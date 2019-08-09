frost
"August frosts, it's dangerous!" reads the headline.

On the night of August 5 the air temperature in the metropolitan area decreased in some places to record values. In Cherusti, in the east of Moscow region, the minimum air temperature was +1.9°C, and in the herbage was -2°C.

Cold record shattered

Thus, for this area a new minimum temperature record was set. Prior to that, it belonged to the years 2001 and 2002 and was +4.9°C.

Coldest nights of the first five days of August in 60 years!

In Moscow, the minimum temperature at VDNH was +6.7°C. This is the lowest temperature not only in the summer of 2019, but also the coldest night of the first five days of August in the last 60 years!

Frosts in the herbage were noted in the vicinity of Murom.

And it is dangerous for gardeners!

