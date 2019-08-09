mapfinland
"We have had plenty of frost during recent nights in Finland," says reader in Finland.

Frost was present in the west and north with clear weather.

Also in the south, frost was -2.8 degrees in Kiikala, 2.1 in Kemiö, -2.2 in Jokioinen, -1.9 in Kokemäki and -0.8 in Niinisalo.

Thanks to Super-electric for this link