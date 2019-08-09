© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

At 5:30 am a 6.0 earthquake hit off the Taiwan coast under a stratavolcano beneath Turtle Island (GuiShan Island). Interestingly that seemed to signal an underwater volcanic eruption at the same time Typhoon Lekima neared the island. Is it an Earth - Sun electrical connection? The Ionosphere Map shows nothing unusual but when three typhoons form over the western Pacific and earthquakes are popping off all over the place at he the same time perhaps we should look to the electromagnetic coupling between the Sun and Earth for causation. Check out the Disaster Prediction App.Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.