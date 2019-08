A man was accused of shouting, "I don't like white people in my hood" as he fired shots at four people in an Ohio neighborhood on July 25.Devonta Allen, 18, was charged with four counts of felonious assault, according to WKRC According to police, Allen was captured on video chasing after the four people on Tyne Avenue.Allen allegedly, according to WKRC.Allen was heard saying, "I don't like white people in my hood," on the video before he fired the shots at the victims, WKRC reported.WKRC reported that Allen admitted to shooting at the victims but said they were armed and the victims shot at him first., according to WXIX Police said the video and statements from the witnesses do not back up Allen's version of the events."This and other statements made by Allen are inconsistent with the videotape evidence and statements from the victims and witnesses," the police stated, according to WXIX.One neighbor who lived in the area said Allen doesn't live in the neighborhood.the neighbor told WXIX. The neighbor asked to remain anonymous.Police said the incident began because of a stolen car, according to WXIX. Allen wasn't involved with the theft of the vehicle, according to police, but showed up afterwards and began shooting.Allen had a court appearance Wednesday. His attorney said that Allen doesn't have an adult record. The judge ordered Allen held on a $480,000 bond.